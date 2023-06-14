Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Knights of West Coast: Stanley Cup champion Vegas has a number of B.C. ties

Several Golden Knights both on and off the ice have roots in British Columbia

Hockey fans aren’t just popping champagne in Vegas today.

The Stanley Cup championship claimed by the Golden Knights Tuesday night is being celebrated in communities from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays thanks to a number of strong B.C. connections.

Star defenceman Shea Theodore (Aldergrove) and goalie Laurent Brossoit (Port Alberni) are among the players who learned their craft on West Coast rinks, while goalie Adin Hill learned his hockey in Calgary, but lists Comox as his birthplace.

Meanwhile, off the ice, assistant coach Ryan Craig is from Abbotsford and scout Bruno Campese is from Nelson.

