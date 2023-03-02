Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 million

The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a $28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.

The figure includes a newly agreed upon payment from the county of $13.5 million along with the $15 million a federal jury awarded Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, at a trial in August.

The agreement resolves any future claims by Bryant’s three surviving daughters, related issues pending in state court, and other costs. A proposed settlement order, which a judge must approve, was filed Tuesday in federal court.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Bryant’s attorney Luis Li said in a statement. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect.”

Mira Hashmall, the attorney representing LA County, called the statement “fair and reasonable” adding, “We hope Ms. Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss.”

Kobe Bryant, the former Lakers star, five-time NBA champion and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, was traveling with Gianna and seven others to a youth basketball game when the helicopter they were aboard crashed into hills in Calabasas west of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.

Deputies and firefighters responding to the crash scene shot phone photos of the bodies and the wreckage, which Hashmall argued at trial were an essential part of assessing the situation.

But the pictures were shared, mostly between employees of the county sheriff’s and fire departments, including by some who were playing video games and attending an awards banquet. They were also seen by some of their spouses and in one case by a bartender at a bar where a deputy was drinking.

Li told jurors that the close-up photos had no official or investigative purpose, and were mere “visual gossip” shared out of a gruesome curiosity.

Hashmall argued that the sheriff acted swiftly and appropriately when he ordered the photos deleted.

Vanessa Bryant tearfully testified during the 11-day trial that news of the photos compounded her still-raw grief a month after losing her husband and daughter, and that she still has panic attacks at the thought that they might still be out there and her daughters might someday see them online.

The verdict in her favor was erroneously read as $16 million in court, but was later amended to $15 million.

Federal safety officials blamed pilot error for the crash itself.

Chris Chester, Vanessa Bryant’s co-plaintiff at the trial, was also awarded $15 million at trial, and reached his own settlement with the county in September for nearly $5 million more.

By Andrew Dalton

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballEntertainmentNBA

Previous story
Men’s sevens rugby team hopes Vancouver crowd provides boost up the standings
Next story
Junior ‘B’ hockey team owner Ronnie Paterson ‘very proud’ to be BCHHF 2023 inductee

Just Posted

Ridley Island Export Logistics Project has received a passing grade from the Fed's, concluding the environmental assessment review process with the findings the project is not likely to cause significant adverse effects, announced the Prince Rupert Port Authority announced on March 1. (Photo: Supplied)
Feds give environmental review pass to Ridley Island Export Logistic project in Prince Rupert

The Gidgalang Kuuyas Naay Secondary School senior boys basketball team beat the Bulkley Valley Christian School in the ‘A’ championship game, crowning them winners of the Northwest zone championship, held at Smithers Secondary School Feb. 24 to 25. (Photo: Tom Grasmeyer)
Haida Gwaii GKNS Breakers win spot in provincial basketball tourney

Porter Atchison places his painted rock in the rock garden outside city hall to mark May as Childcare Month in which the province announced 45 new childcare spaces on May 19 for Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Coast Mountain College is partnering with local high schools to train early childcare education assistants in a new program which offers credit for high school grad and ECE qualification. Porter Atchison places his painted rock in the rock garden outside city hall to mark May 2021 as Childcare Month, in which the province announced 45 new childcare spaces on May 19 for Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New program qualifies Prince Rupert high school students to be ECE assistants

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget