Lakers take 3-0 Mann Cup lead with 11-6 victory over Burrards

Shawn Evans becomes all-time assists leader with eight assists in tonight’s matchup

Shawn Evans recorded eight assists Monday, making him the all-time Mann Cup leader in that stat, leading the host Peterborough Lakers to an 11-6 win over the Maple Ridge Burrards in Game 3 of the Mann Cup final.

Cory Vitarelli tallied four goals for Peterborough, which now leads the national senior men’s lacrosse championship 3-0.

No Lower Mainland team has won the Mann Cup since the Coquitlam Adanacs in 2001.

And no team has swept the Mann Cup since 2008, when the Brampton Excelsiors downed the New Westminster Salmonbellies.

Kyle Buchanan added three goals and three assists for the Lakers Monday at Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Riley Loewen led the way with two goals for the Burrards. Curtis Dickson, Ben McIntosh, Owen Barker and Jean-Luc Chetner also scored for the Burrards, who face elimination on Wednesday.

Evan Kirk picked up the goaltending win, stopping 23 of 29 shots for the Lakers.

Frank Scigliano stopped 35 of 46 shots for the Burrards.

Peterborough burst out into an early lead after the first period, as Vitarelli netted two goals, with one coming on the powerplay, to make the score 3-2.

Dickson had a goal and an assist in the first to bring the score within one for the Burrards.

The Lakers made it 5-2 10 minutes into the second period. Vitarelli recorded a hat-trick for Peterborough’s fifth goal of the game.

Maple Ridge was able to bounce back in the second period, with goals by McIntosh and Barker to close the gap to 6-4 heading into the third period.

Peterborough solidified the win, netting three goals within 5:10 into the third period.

Maple Ridge fought back with two more goals of their own, but it wasn’t enough, as Peterborough responded with two more to take a 3-0 series lead.

