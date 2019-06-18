John Ismay had the heaviest catch on the day, bringing in a halibut that weighed over 30 pounds. (Archie Stocker Sr. photo)

Masset fishing derby proves to be a catch

All ages particpated in the competition to bring in the top salmon and halibut hauls

The Masset fishing derby took place on June 8-9, bringing the region’s top anglers together to see who could catch the biggest salmon and halibut in the waters.

Hosted by the local Lions club and the Masset Legion, there were both adult and youth categories to allow competitors young and old to partake in the challenge. Choppy waters in the Masset Sound and Dixon Entrance made things difficult during Sunday’s fish, but a number of impressive catches were still made.

A sample of the day’s hauls. (Archie Stocker Sr. photo)

The youth salmon division was won by Jeremy Piercy, who brought in a haul of 16.07 lbs with 86 cm in length.

Jeremy Piercy with his winning salmon. Piercy is a promising young fisher, also finishing second in the halibut competition. (Archie Stocker Sr. photo)

Ryder Bell captured youth halibut honours by snagging a 12.44 lbs fish measuring 84 cm. Piercy came second in the category, at 9.99 lbs and 78 cm.

READ MORE: Masset Haida Lions Club to co-host second annual fishing derby

Laina Bell narrowly won the adult salmon division with her haul of a 26.68 lbs prize that measured 106 cm, the longest catch of the day. This just edged out Kevin Humphries, whose salmon was 26.68 lbs and 104 cm.

Laina Bell shows off her prize winning salmon. (Archie Stocker Sr. photo)

The catch of the day weight wise came in the adult halibut category, where John Ismay brought in a fish tipping the scales at 30.09 lbs. At 104.5 cm, it was also the second longest catch.

The derby drew a large crowd, for both the fishing action and the hamburger dinner. (Archie Stocker Sr. photo)

Winners were honoured with prizes at the legion following the competition. The legion also held a hamburger night for the public.

