Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) stickhandles past Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller (9) and Alexander Edler (23), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Monday, May 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) stickhandles past Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller (9) and Alexander Edler (23), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Monday, May 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

McDavid has 4 points, Oilers clinch playoff spot with 5-3 win over Canucks

Edmonton star leads the NHL in scoring with 91 points

Connor McDavid had four points and the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the host Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

The Oilers captain had two goal and two assists and Jesse Puljujarvi had one of each. Tyson Barrie and Dominik Kahun also scored for Edmonton (31-17-2), and Leon Draisaitl notched a pair of assists. McDavid leads the NHL in scoring with 91 points (31 goals, 60 assists).

Nate Schmidt and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks (19-24-3), who saw their losing skid stretch to five games. Mikko Koskinen stopped 20-of-23 to collect his 12th win of the season. Canucks netminder Braden Holtby had 27 saves. The Oilers hold a 4-2 edge in the season series between the two sides with four games to go.

Edmonton sits second in the North Division, eight points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vancouver remains at the bottom of the all-Canadian group’s standings with nine games to go.

The Chicago Blackhawks bounced the Oilers from the play-in round in a five-game series last season.

The Oilers held a 4-2 lead heading into the third Monday night and refused to relent. The Canucks had a single shot on goal through the first 15 minutes of the period.

Vancouver pulled Holtby with 3:29 left on the clock and the move immediately paid off with Boeser sent a bullet soaring past Koskinen off a face-off draw.

The right-winger leads the Canucks in scoring with 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists).

McDavid sealed the score at 5-3, burying an empty-net strike with 1:00 to go in the game.

Kahun closed out the second period with a blast past Holtby, making it 4-2 for Edmonton with 44.1 seconds left on the clock.

Miller had briefly narrowed the Oilers lead to 3-2 with his 12th goal of the year.

Vancouver’s second of the night came 17:16 into the second when Miller tucked a backhanded shot under Koskinen’s outstretched glove from the top of the crease.

Just 41 seconds earlier, McDavid picked off a Canucks pass in the neutral zone, skated into Vancouver territory and blasted a shot at Holtby. The netminder initially seemed to make a glove save, but the puck trickled through and his attempt to dive backward and sweep it off the goal line was unsuccessful.

Barrie gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead just 18 seconds into the middle frame.

READ MORE: Matthews scores 37th and 38th goals of the season, Leafs down Canucks 5-1

Holtby stopped a shot from Puljujarvi but couldn’t corral the rebound. Barrie scooped up the puck at the top of the crease and quickly popped it in for his eighth goal of the season.

The Canucks tied the game at 1-1 before the end of the first, thanks to Schmidt’s fifth goal of the season.

The defenceman took advantage of a net-front screen by rookie Nils Hoglander and rifled a shot from the top of the left face-off circle, beating Koskinen on his blocker side.

The Oilers got an early lead after McDavid sent a slick pass to Puljujarvi across the slot. The Finnish forward fired a one timer past Holtby from the right face-off circle to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead 3:45 into the game. It was Puljujarvi’s 13th goal of the year.

The Canucks recalled defenceman Jack Rathbone and centre Tyler Graovac from the taxi squad earlier on Monday, moves aimed at filling spots on a team that’s been rocked by injuries.

Centre Brandon Sutter (upper body) is the latest Vancouver player to go down with an injury, joining forwards Tyler Motte, Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle and Elias Pettersson who were already out with various ailments.

The team also placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave on Saturday amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Monday’s game kicked off four-straight matchups between the Oilers and Canucks. Round two will go in Vancouver on Tuesday.

NOTES: Each side was 0 for 1 on the power play. … Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse played his 400th NHL game.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Just Posted

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian consumers lose trust in big brands during pandemic: UVic study

Early in the pandemic, many grocery chains offered employees hazard pay, only to discontinue it months later

Zopkios Brake Check on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) in British Columbia. Truck driver Roy McCormack was seen entering the brake check with smoking brakes on Aug. 5, 2016, just before a multi-vehicle crash further down the road, but he was acquitted of criminal negligence by a judge in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on May 3, 2021. (GoogleMaps)
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Judge finds Roy McCormack’s actions or inactions did not meet the threshold of criminal negligence

Most Read