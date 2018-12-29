McDavid told Canada’s junior team to avoid social media: Bouchard

NHL players have a lot of advice to offer the Canadian junior team

Canada’s coach at the world junior hockey championship says messages from NHL stars serve as a “weapon” to motivate players. Defenceman Evan Bouchard said Connor McDavid told the team to avoid distractions like social media.

The Canadian Press

