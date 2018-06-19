National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding if abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

Sports Minister Kirsty Duncan says national sporting organizations will lose their federal funding if they don’t immediately disclose to her office any allegations of abuse or harassment that occur within their ranks.

Changes to funding agreements that are effective immediately also require sporting associations to establish an independent third party to investigate all allegations of abuse and have mandatory prevention training in place by April 2020.

The changes come as the sporting world reels from numerous cases of sexual abuse and harassment of athletes, including more than a dozen members of Canada’s national ski team who were abused by coach Bertrand Charest in the 1990s.

Charest was convicted a year ago of 37 offences of sexual assault and exploitation — and athletes have since said Alpine Canada told them to keep quiet about the abuse for fear of losing corporate sponsorships.

The changes won’t currently ensure sport associations in every province will be made aware of all abuse allegations to prevent coaches or officials who are accused in one province from moving to another province without their new employer knowing of the allegations.

Sport Canada officials also say they aren’t in a position now to mandate the “rule of two,” which would prevent athletes from being alone with a single coach or trainer or other sporting association official for any significant period of time.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three junior hockey players injured starting campfire

Just Posted

CHN seeks injunction against logging at Collison Point

Weeks after ordering an end to a blockade there, the B.C. Supreme… Continue reading

Divided worldviews at play in debate over ocean fertilization

New study looks at attitudes that shaped reaction to controversial experiment off Haida Gwaii

Tlellagraph: Breathing, beach parties, and being happy at home

By Janet Rigg I’m going to take you back in time, to… Continue reading

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

A rebuilding year for Richardson Ranch

Workshop and boarding kennels re-open a year after fire rocks Richardson Ranch

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

EDITORIAL: All children created equal

There are still some who justify President Donald Trump’s treatment of migrant children

BC Ferries posts strong earnings before rate cuts

Last year highest ever for vehicle traffic, most walk-ons in 20 years

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Snapchat used to make mass shooting threat in Kamloops

RCMP did not dub the threat a hoax, instead called it “unsubstantiated”

B.C. groups file response to government’s fight against solitary confinement

B.C. Supreme Court judge suspended ruling for one year to give government time to draft legislation

National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding if abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

B.C. Christian school mulls covenant, future of law school after court ruling

The university still wants to open a law school, but is looking at its options.

Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton

Most Read

  • National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

    Sporting organizations will lose federal funding if abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

  • Three junior hockey players injured starting campfire

    Ryan Vandervlis, a 20-year old centre with Lethbridge Hurricanes has been placed in a medically induced coma