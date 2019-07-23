Runners take off from the starting line at the Totem to Totem Marathon in Skidegate on July 20, 2019. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

New record set at Totem to Totem marathon

Thomas Nichini of Vancouver breaks marathon mark, while Tlell’s Brionne Lavoie wins men’s 10 km

The Totem to Totem races took place on Saturday, July 20, with runners competing in a number of competitions including the marathon and five and 10 km races.

The participants got a beautiful day for the event, as the sun shone bright throughout. The races were run among the backdrop of Skidegate Days, which everyone was able to participate in after crossing the finish line.

Thomas Nichini of Vancouver defended the marathon title he won last year, this year setting a course record by completing the distance in 3:08:26. David Birch, who came all the way from Toronto to take part in the race, was just behind at 3:09:35.

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

The women’s marathon was won by Meaghan O’Brien of Victoria with a time of 3:36:08. Andrea Lammers-Pottage of Lethbridge came in second at 3:42:35.

In the men’s half marathon, Cody Boake of Grande Prairie came first with a time of 1:33:08. Brent Clark of Port Alberni followed at 1:35:21, while local runner Stephen Querengesser of Queen Charlotte placed third in 1:36:40.

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Kendra Murray of Whitehorse claimed the women’s half marathon with a time of 1:37:25. Carmen Fenrich of Kamloops followed her in second at 1:48:28.

There was island cause for celebration as Tlell’s own Brionne Lavoie won the men’s 10 km race with a time of 40:39. Luke Smith came in second at 41:44.

Lana Barber of Kamloops won the women’s 10 km with a time of 44:49, while Christine Cunningham of Port Clements provided another strong local finish by coming second at 48:33.

