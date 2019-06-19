New rules prohibit fishing in Haida waters

New fishing rules are now in effect for a number of areas surrounding Haida Gwaii, establishing a number of prohibitive fishing zones in the region.
The Gwaii Haanas Waadluxan KilGuhlGa Land-Sea-People Management Plan, under the direction of the Gwaii Haanas Archipelago Management Board, is seeking to preserve environmental standards on and around the islands, while also taking into account the cultural needs of Haida citizens.
To further this goal, the plan has enacted new marine strict protection zones in the ocean that will be off limits to all types of commercial and recreational fishing activities. Marine life covered under the ban include salmon, tuna, herring, sardines, invertebrates and groundfish.
The plan will replace current fishing restrictions in the South Moresby and Lyell Island Rockfish Conservation Areas, and will be in effect until further notice. Crescent Inlet, however, will see its current commercial and recreational fishing restrictions removed.
Alex Kurial | Journalist
