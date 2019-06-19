The Gwaii Haanas Gina ‘Waadluxan KilGuhlGa Land-Sea-People Management Plan was implemented in 2018 to manage the cultural and environmental resources on Haida Gwaii. (Andrew Hudson / Haida Gwaii Observer)

New rules prohibit fishing in Haida waters

Strict protection zones will be in effect to preserve resources in the area

New fishing rules are now in effect for a number of areas surrounding Haida Gwaii, establishing a number of prohibitive fishing zones in the region.

The Gwaii Haanas Waadluxan KilGuhlGa Land-Sea-People Management Plan, under the direction of the Gwaii Haanas Archipelago Management Board, is seeking to preserve environmental standards on and around the islands, while also taking into account the cultural needs of Haida citizens.

READ MORE: Gwaii Haanas celebrates new Land-Sea-People plan

To further this goal, the plan has enacted new marine strict protection zones in the ocean that will be off limits to all types of commercial and recreational fishing activities. Marine life covered under the ban include salmon, tuna, herring, sardines, invertebrates and groundfish.

READ MORE: Gwaii Haanas looks to protect more marine areas

The plan will replace current fishing restrictions in the South Moresby and Lyell Island Rockfish Conservation Areas, and will be in effect until further notice. Crescent Inlet, however, will see its current commercial and recreational fishing restrictions removed.

