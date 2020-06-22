Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Vancouver still in the running

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities

The NHL has begun winnowing its possible locations to resume the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but all three potential Canadian cities are still in the running.

The Blue Jackets were informed Monday that Columbus will not be one of the NHL’s hub cities. Columbus was one of 10 finalists, including seven in the U.S.

Las Vegas is now considered the U.S. favourite to host NHL playoff games, unless two Canadian cities are selected. Canada’s federal government last week said it would allow the league to quarantine internally, making Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton realistic possibilities — if not the front-runners.

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities — one for the Eastern Conference playoffs and one for the Western Conference. The Stanley Cup Final or “final four” would likely be in one of the two cities.

READ MORE: Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

READ MORE: MLB talks stall with start date in flux; 40 players, staff test positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MLB talks stall with start date in flux; 40 players, staff test positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii Bike Re-Psych allowed to reopen behind youth centre, with conditions

Bike society founder ‘happy to comply with the stipulations’ set out by Village of Queen Charlotte

VIDEO: Rainmakers of Haida Gwaii surprise residents with pop-up Hospital Day set

Band performed live at Echo Bay Lodge so residents could listen, dance from a distance

Travel ban to Haida Gwaii to remain for ‘at least’ 3 weeks, says Haida Nation president

Gaagwiis said Haida Gwaii will continue to observe what is happening in B.C. in preparing next steps

Joey Stylez, Carsen Gray will perform first live duets of 2020 tomorrow

Tune in to Stylez’s Showcase BC livestream at 3:30 p.m. to see his band performance plus three duets

Province steps in to prevent dropped sailings between Alliford Bay, Skidegate

B.C. government announces $180,000 in new funding for BC Ferries to continue service

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Vancouver still in the running

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities

B.C. legislature resumes with most MLAs, votes ‘virtual’

John Horgan NDP extending cabinet’s emergency powers

Father’s Day tragedy: Surrey man drowns after saving daughter at Kelowna waterfall

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on June 21

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Forecast says Canada’s economy will grow in 2021 if there isn’t another national shutdown

Group projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent

‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May

No surge in pandemic pot sales, latest B.C. sales figures show

Steady growth in legal cannabis sales through early 2020

Reports of mutilated cats discovered in Kelowna

This story contains graphic information and photos, viewer discretion is advised

Most Read