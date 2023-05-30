Many current and former NHLers will get together at Kelowna’s Elks Stadium for Homebase 2023 to raise money for local mental health initiatives. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

NHLers ready to hit it out of the park at Kelowna’s Homebase

The celebrity game takes place on Friday, June 23

The year is coming around third and heading home as it’s a little under a month away until the Gorges-Comeau Homebase Charity All-Star Game.

Put on by former NHLer’s Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau, the event has raised more than $564,000 for the KGH Foundation’s ‘Closer to Home than you think’ campaign to raise money for local mental health services and programs.

“Mental health challenges affect so many people and there is still stigma associated with it,” said Gorges, who is also a West Kelowna Warriors coach. “That needs to change. People don’t need judgment. They need our help. This is why it is so important to Blake and me that we host this event to support mental health care services right here, in our home community.”

The celebrity all-star game, featuring many current and former NHL players, kicks off the weekend on Friday, June 23 at Elks Stadium with a pre-game autograph session from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year, the event featured the likes of Shea Weber, Carey Price, the Schenn brothers (Luke and Brayden), Brent Seabrook and many more. Some current NHLers committed to this year’s event are Vancouver Canucks defenceman Ethan Bear and New Jersey Devils defenceman Damon Severson.

Local celebrities also play in the game, that starts after the autograph session.

The all-star contest isn’t the only event of the weekend, as a slo-pitch tournament takes place on Saturday, June 24. If your team wants a chance to compete against some NHL stars, registration is available for the tournament.

For tickets, to register a team, or for more information, visit the Homebase website.

