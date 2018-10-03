Fortnite, created by Epic Games, has become the cause for the Canucks to enforce a video game ban on the road (via flickr/@BagoGames).

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

The Vancouver Canucks have decided to put an end to distractions on the road by banning video games.

On Tuesday, newly named alternate captain Bo Horvat told TSN 1040 that Fortnite, a popular third-person shooter video game, was “definitely a no-go.”

“No more bringing video games on the road,” Horvat said. “It’s strictly team meals, team dinners, and hanging out with the guys.”

Horvat said there are better ways to spend time while travelling to away games anyway.

“There’s a lot of cool cities we visit and to be cooped up in your room all night, playing Fortnite, is a waste of your time.”

READ MORE: Canucks set roster, decline to name captain for 2018-19 season

Players around the NHL weighed in on the Canucks’ decision.

Laine’s reaction comes as an obvious shot at the Canucks’ dismal 31-40-11 record from the 2017-18 season.

Laine continued, “And we kind of made a deal if we’re playing like that, we can give up our PlayStations so we’re not going to take them on the road. But I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Virtanen added “Fortnite” hasn’t been an issue for the Canucks.

“I just think that where we want to go with our team, anything we can do to get better, that’s a stepping stone. You can only go up from last year. … We want to be focused all the time when we come to the rink but have fun at the same time. But it’s all business here” said Virtanen.

with a file from the Canadian Press

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NHL is moving forward with Seattle expansion bid
Next story
55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

Just Posted

Free fibre-optic internet connections starting soon

Gwaii Communications to link up 341 homes in six communities

All-candidates sessions set for Q.C., Masset, Port, and Sandspit

Candidate Q&As for the upcoming Oct. 20 local government elections are scheduled… Continue reading

Tlellagraph: Trying to be political on Haida Gwaii

By Janet Rigg Pol·i·tic verb derogatory gerund or present participle: politicking 1.… Continue reading

Vehicle torched by Jungle Beach

Friend starts online fundraiser to replace family vehicle

Sky News: Orionid and Draconid meteors on the way

By Samantha Bell We have a couple of meteor showers this month.… Continue reading

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids

B.C. wine industry disappointed over USMCA-related grocery store sales changes

B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space

55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

More than 3,000 athletes in 23 sports competing at event

Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

Most Read