Ben Cochrane and his teammates prepare to defend their zone against Prince Rupert side La Gondola. (Alex Kurial / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Old time Haida hockey hits Rupert ice

Island team returns for the annual Old Timers Tournament

The 21st annual Old Timers Hockey Tournament took place in Prince Rupert last weekend, featuring 17 teams across three different divisions.

Haida Gwaii was once again represented at the competition, taking part in the men’s division. The visiting team played a total of three games spanning from Friday to Sunday.

Albert Liddle tended goal for Haida Gwaii during the Old Timers Tournament. (Alex Kurial / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Mark Grinder pursues an Entire Auto opponent during Saturday play in the Old Timers Tournament. (Alex Kurial / Haida Gwaii Observer)

This included the opening match of the tournament, where the island side matched up against one of the home sides, La Gondola. Haida Gwaii scored a claim to fame early on, notching the first goal of the tournament when Edi Szaz put home a Don Hancock pass just three minutes into the game. It was a tough go the rest of the way though, as La Gondola scored three in the first period and seven in the second to come away with a 10-1 win.

READ MORE: Premier’s Award for Haida athlete

Next up for Haida Gwaii was a noon affair on Saturday against another Prince Rupert side, Entire. The visitors were unable to get off to their hot start this time, instead conceding the first five goals to Entire. Hancock got Haida Gwaii on the board midway through the first period, but they again found themselves in tough as Entire hit 12 goals by the final buzzer. Haida Gwaii did double their goals total from the first game however when Mike Allen scored the last goal of the game off a pass from Mark Grinder.

(Alex Kurial / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Tim Fenmel of Haida Gwaii sporting one of the team’s alternate jerseys. (Alex Kurial / Haida Gwaii Observer)

The on-ice product was not the only entertainment on the agenda over the weekend. Following the Friday games teams headed upstairs to the Civic Centre’s Eagle Room to take part in a seafood buffet and beer garden gathering, while Saturday night saw the building rocking with a performance by Prince Rupert’s own Triple Bypass.

READ MORE: New record set at Totem to Totem marathon

The team’s final game of the tournament took place on Sunday morning against the Eggplants, a team consisting mainly of firefighters from Prince Rupert and Kitimat. This proved to be the lone time Haida Gwaii would not get on the board, as they ended up falling 11-0. While the results did not necessarily go their way, the fact that a region without a single hockey arena can continue to field a team each year is certainly seen as a success in itself.

Albert Liddle tended goal for Haida Gwaii during the Old Timers Tournament. (Alex Kurial / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ontario Blue beats B.C. to stay undefeated at women’s U18 championship

Just Posted

Arts and culture boost for Haida Gwaii

More than $45,000 heading to the islands through B.C. Community Gaming Grants

Faculty at Terrace UNBC campus join strike after failed negotiations

Unfair working conditions required job action demonstration, protesters say

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Ghosts, goblins and ghouls in Old Massett

A photo essay by Archie Stocker Sr.

Haida Gwaii votes heavy for Bachrach

Elections Canada results breakdown shows all polling places on the islands going NDP

Old time Haida hockey hits Rupert ice

Island team returns for the annual Old Timers Tournament

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Tolko mill in Kelowna to permanently close in 2020

More than 120 workers will be impacted by the close

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Telkwa’s Ken and Susan Salter win $20 million Lotto prize

The couple plans to stay in the village

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Most Read