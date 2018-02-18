Alex Beaulieu-Marchand. (COC)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada’s first ever men’s ski slopestyle medal

Men’s hockey team beats South Korea and women’s curling reverses losing streak

Team Canada added another bronze medal on Day 9 in PyeongChang, leaving Canada in third place behind Norway and Germany.

While you were sleeping:

Quebec’s Alex Beaulieu-Marchand’s bronze is Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in men’s ski slopestyle and Campbell River’s Teal Harle finished fifth in the event.

Canada’s women’s curling team fought their way up to a 10-8 win over Switzerland early Sunday morning. The win came after three losses in a row in earlier events that had lead fans to doubt whether the foursome could make it to the podium.

Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle will take on Team Japan Sunday at 4:05 p.m. PT.

The men’s hockey team beat out South Korea to move onto the semifinals.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

4:05 p.m.: Curling – Women’s

Team Canada take on Japan after beating Switzerland 10-8.

4:30 p.m.: Snowboarding– Women’s big air

Laurie Blouin, Spencer O’Brien and Brooke Voigt compete in the qualifying round.

5:00 p.m. : Freestyle skiing – Women’s halfpipe

Rosalind Groenewoud and Cassie Sharpe compete in qualifications.

7:23 p.m.: Figure skating – Mixed ice dance, short dance

Gilles and Poirier kick things off at 7:23 p.m., followed by Weaver and Poje at 7:29 p.m. and capped off with perennial favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at 8:11 p.m.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

Canada's Beaulieu-Marchand wins bronze in Olympic slopestyle

