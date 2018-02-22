(Vincent Ethier/COC)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Team Canada added two silvers and a bronze to their total

Team Canada ceded a hard-fought gold medal women’s ice hockey game to the Americans but still added three medals to its total on Day 13 of the PyeongChang Games.

While you were sleeping:

It was a game that gripped a nation as Team Canada first lagged behind, then pushed ahead but ultimately fell in the shootout to Team USA in women’s ice hockey.

The loss put an end to 24-game winning streak for the Canadians, as well as their bid to win five consecutive Olympic gold medals.

“This team really gave their heart out tonight. It’s my second family and I’m so proud of all of them,” said team captain Marie-Philip Poulin.

“This team was very special. We had a great group of veterans. The young ones as well, they were so mature throughout the year and they showed it at the Olympics.”

Kim Boutin took home a silver medal in women’s 1,000 short track and became the first Canadian triple medalist at the PyeongChang Games.

Boutin couldn’t hide her elation after her third win of her first-ever Olympic Games.

“I don’t know how to express that but it’s just, I’m proud of myself, all the work I did with all my teammates and all my staff is just incredible. I know that I couldn’t do that alone,” she said.

Charles Hamelin snagged his fifth lifetime Olympic medal with a bronze in the short track speed skating 5000m relay.

“The team can be really proud of what we did. Once again it’s another medal for Canada. We are happy,” Hamelin said.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

6:15 p.m.: Ski cross – Women’s finals

Marielle Thompson, Brittany Phelan, Kelsey Serwa and India Sherret fight for the podium in PyeongChang.

7:36 p.m.: Figure Skating – Women’s free program

Gabrielle Daleman and Kaetlyn Osmond perform in the women’s free skate.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

Just Posted

Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Edenshaw and Frisby travelled from Alaska to Prince Rupert for the All Native Basketball Tournament

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

BC Budget’s Top 10 promises the North Coast will care about

BC Ferry fare reductions, Indigenous language investments, rent support for seniors

Animating history: Auchter to remake documentary film 50 years after historic pole-raising

Documentary re-make follows success of animated short film

B.C. BUDGET: Fare freeze, free travel for seniors on BC Ferries

A complete fare freeze will be put into place on major routes, and fares will be rolled back on smaller routes by 15 per cent

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Team Canada added two silvers and a bronze to their total

Canadian support split on Trans Mountain pipeline debate: Poll

Angus Reid poll surveying Canadians on pipeline stance finds no clear winner

Tired of ‘big city life’? One-stoplight town hosts contest to lure in city slickers

Contest by BC Rural Centre hopes to attract city folks to a small town in the Kootenays

Student protest outside White House a snapshot of American gun debate

Demonstrators take part in a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House

Feds can’t do much to fight fake news in Canada

Federal government can’t do much to fight fake news: Canadian Heritage documents

Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskater Kim Boutin wins silver the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday

Ry Cooder coming to Vancouver Island MusicFest

American music icon to play in Comox Valley July 14

Most Read