Participant registration is now open for the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games.

Participant registration is now open for the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games.

Participant registration now open for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Event set to occur from Aug. 22 to 26, over 3,500 participants expected to compete

Registration for the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games is now open.

The event, which runs from Aug. 22 to 26, will feature 29 sports and activities and showcase the skills of more than 3,500 competitors.

Participant registration officially opened on March 1. The link is available at 55plusbcgames.org/register.

Back in November the sports and activities were confirmed and they consist of:

  • 8-ball
  • Archery
  • Badminton
  • Bocce
  • Bridge
  • Carpet Bowling
  • Cribbage
  • Cycling
  • Darts
  • Dragon Boating
  • Equestrian
  • Five Pin Bowling
  • Floor Curling
  • Golf
  • Horseshoes
  • Ice Curling
  • Ice Hockey
  • Lawn Bowling
  • Mountain Biking
  • Pickleball
  • Slo-Pitch
  • Snooker
  • Soccer-Men/7-aside
  • Sturling
  • Swimming
  • Table Tennis
  • Tennis
  • Track & Field
  • Whist

In related news, the BC Seniors Games Society announced on Dec. 16 that they are part of the Sport BC family. They are the 74th member of Sport BC and the Abbotsford games will be the first event under the Sport BC banner.

The Games were last held in Greater Victoria in 2022.

Approximately 1,200 volunteers will be required for the event. For more information on how to volunteer or on the Games in general, visit the volunteer information page at 55plusbcgames.org.

RELATED: Sports announced for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

abbotsfordBC GamesBreaking News

Previous story
Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook headline B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Port Edward volunteer firefighter Brittany Waite in Sept. 2022 shows her son Chayse, the fire truck she drives to keep the public safe. New funding for the department will help to keep the firefighters safe. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Haida Gwaii firefighters will be safer with a portion of $6.3 million for PPE

An anonymous article titled “Treasure Hunt for Coastal Gaslink” claims sections of the Coastal GasLink pipeline were vandalized to delay construction. (Screenshot)
‘Trend of escalating violence’: Coastal GasLink decries pipeline sabotage claims on anarchist site

Jessica Michalofsky along Blanshard Street in front of the Ministry of Health building in Victoria.
B.C. mom walks the length of Haida Gwaii in call for action on toxic drug crisis