PHOTOS: Competition begins at the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Competition has officially opened at the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games.
Athletes opened play on Wednesday (Aug. 23) in a variety of different sports at venues all over Abbotsford.
Action continues locally until Saturday (Aug. 26).
Tonight (Wednesday) is the Opening Ceremony – a free event which runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rotary Stadium.
Performers include: violinist Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus, Drumlines, the Legacy Dance Team, the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations and more.