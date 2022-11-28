Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke with Bob Marjanovich. (Whittingham photo)

PODCAST: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

MOJ on Sports: Victoria-born QB led Lions to berth in Western Final

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, during Grey Cup week in Winnipeg, host Bob Marjanovich talked with B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Born in Victoria and raised in Oakville, Ont., Rourke was the starting quarterback for the NCAA’s Ohio Bobcats for three seasons.

During the 2022 season Rourke set a CFL record for passing yards in a game by a Canadian, with 488 against Calgary.

Rourke has scheduled workouts with a number of NFL teams for the 2023 season. In 2021 he tried out with the New York Giants at wide receiver.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT, Vancouver Canucks beat Sharks 4-3

Just Posted

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

The federal government will open a passport office in Prince George in the spring of 2023. (Black press photo)
Northern B.C. getting a passport office spring 2023

Long-term care resident of Acropolis Manor Rose Sawka, 92 in 2021 reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at the home during COVID-19.
Quality of life survey needs northwest volunteers to talk to seniors long-term care

Jupiter St. Pierre practices her skating routine on Nov. 22, before the Kla How Ya completion on Dec. 2 to 4 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kla How Ya skating competition in Prince Rupert, first time in 7 years