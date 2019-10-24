Devan Boyko featured on the 2019 ANBT Intermediate champion Skidegate Saints. (Nicholas Laws photo)

Premier’s Award for Haida athlete

Devan Boyko adds the honour to his already impressive list of athletic accomplishments

Old Massett’s Devan Boyko has received the Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport for his outstanding efforts across multiple fields of play.

Boyko, 17, was recognized at the Oct. 23 ceremony in Hazelton by the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) for his play on the basketball court and the cross country track. The 17-year-old has received plenty of attention already for his skills in these sports, featuring in the All Native Tournament for Skidegate in the Intermediate division the past two years.

Boyko has been a regular top scorer in the annual competition, the largest basketball tournament in the province. This year was no different as Boyko played a crucial part throughout, especially in the Intermediate final where he was once again a top scorer in a thrilling 85-83 win for Skidegate over the Prince Rupert Bad Boyz.

READ MORE: All Native Basketball Tournament: 2019 Intermediate Finals

READ MORE: All Native Basketball 2019 Tournament Day 5: Recap

“Your extraordinary achievements in sport and school and as community leaders are an inspiration to everyone in B.C.,” Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said. “I wish you the very best as you continue to strive for greatness in athletics and beyond.”

“The recipients from our region deserve this prestigious award for their hard work, in sport, at school, within their culture and communities,” DeWayne Robinson, Northwest regional lead for I-SPARC, stated.

The following five young Indigenous athletes also received the Premier’s Award:

Prince Rupert

Samantha Wiley, 15, Haida Nation, Hockey, Fastpitch

Terrace

Olivia Woods, 14, Nisga’a Nation, Taekwondo

Irene Stevens, 17, Gitlaxt’aamiks, Basketball, Volleyball

Kitwanga

Destin Starlund, 14, Gitanyow, Soccer

Telkwa

Lando Ball, 13, Tahltan Nation, Karate

