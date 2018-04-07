Sedin twins wrap up stellar NHL careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Henrik Sedin (33) and Daniel Sedin (22) acknowledge the crowd as they cheer for them during a break against the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, April 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Sedin Era has drawn to a close.

Twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin played the final game of their storied NHL careers Saturday in Edmonton, as the Vancouver Canucks dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the host Oilers at Rogers Place.

Jussi Jokinen and Tyler Motte scored for the Canucks (31-41-10), with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scoring for the Oilers (36-40-6). Draisaitl added the shootout winner.

Cam Talbot made 36 saves to pick up the goaltending win. Anders Nilsson stopped 31 shots in a losing effort.

Both teams missed the playoffs, with the Canucks ending up 26th overall.

The 37-year-old Sedin brothers, drafted No. 2 (Daniel) and No. 3 (Henrik) overall in the 1999 NHL entry draft, announced on Monday they would retire after 17 seasons with the Canucks.

They finished their home careers in storybook style on Thursday in Vancouver, with Daniel scoring the OT winner (off a feed from Henrik) in a 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

You could watch this all night long. From the OT winner to the final farewell. Tonight was a good night. #ThankYouSedins pic.twitter.com/IRA8wSEeUm — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 6, 2018

Before the game Saturday, a moment of silence was held to honour the victims of a tragic bus crash Friday in Saskatchewan, which claimed the lives of 15 members of the Humboldt Broncos organization. Players from both the Oilers and Canucks had Broncos decals on their helmets and coaches wore lapel ribbons.

#Canucks & Oilers players will have decals on their helmets for tonight's game while coaches will wear lapel ribbons. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/VHFqoSljjZ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2018

The Oilers opened the scoring on the power play at 13:52 of the first period, when Connor McDavid made a nifty cross-ice feed to Draisaitl, who beat Nilsson high to the blocker side for his 25th goal of the season.

Shortly after Draistail’s tally, Henrik Sedin was denied by Talbot in close on a good scoring chance. Vancouver’s Nikolay Goldobin also rang one off the post behind Talbot with just over five minutes to play in the frame.

Edmonton managed to kill off a 5-on-3 Canucks power play, but shortly after the final penalty expired, Jokinen pulled the Canucks even at 1-1, tipping home a Brendan Leipsic shot for his fifth of the year.

Vancouver held a 10-7 shots on goal advantage after 20 minutes.

In the middle frame, Nilsson kept things tied for a long stretch, making solid saves off McDavid and Ty Rattie midway through the period. Talbot matched those efforts with outstanding stops off Vancouver’s Adam Gaudette and Derrick Pouliot.

Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse took an interesting approach in attempting to make it 2-1 for the Oilers, corralling a rebound in front of Nilsson with his hand, crashing into the goalie and depositing the puck in the net. Referees quickly waved off the goal.

At 11:45, the Canucks took a 2-1 lead. Michael Del Zotto’s point shot hit Edmonton defenceman Ethan Bear in the leg and caromed to Motte, who slipped his fifth of the year past Talbot.

Edmonton pulled even at 2-2 on a 4-on-4 at 14:10. McDavid’s drop pass found Nugent-Hopkins, who wired a shot high over Nilsson’s blocker for his 24th goal on the campaign.

Shots on goal after two periods favoured the Canucks, 22-20.

Early in the third period, Nilsson made a nice pad save off Milan Lucic, with Talbot returning the favour rebuffing Sam Gagner.

Vancouver nearly took the lead just over seven minutes into the period when a Del Zotto shot beat Talbot but rang off the crossbar.

After the Oilers carried the run of play for a long stretch, Vancouver got a late power play but were unable to convert. Talbot also robbed Daniel Sedin on a close-in shot with 25 seconds left.

In overtime, Vancouver had an early chance to win it on a partial breakaway from Jake Virtanen, but he was stopped by Talbot. With time running out, Henrik Sedin had a glorious chance, but defencemen Kris Russell of the Oilers cleared his shot off the goal-line.

In the shootout, after Nilsson stopped Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Daniel Sedin scored for the Canucks. McDavid then beat Nilsson and Henrik Sedin (who never managed a shootout goal in his career) was stopped by Talbot. Cammalleri beat Nilsson on a nifty move, then Jokinen kept the Canucks alive with a goal of his own. Next up was Draisaitl, who ripped home a slapshot. Talbot then denied Alex Edler to preserve the victory.

After the game, both teams and the fans saluted the Sedins, with the Oilers shaking their hands and the fans offering a standing ovation. The Sedins’ children were also allowed on the team bench for the shootout.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: The Canucks and CanucksforKids donated $29,000 to support the families impacted after the tragic bus crash. A GoFundme campaign was approaching $3 million as of Saturday night.

Our hearts go out to everyone in Humboldt on this incredibly sad day. The @Canucks & @CanucksforKids join the hockey community by donating $29,000 to support the 29 families impacted by this tragedy. Please donate if you can. #HumboldtStrong https://t.co/xoPSfbEOzn — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2018

Henrik Sedin, in his 1,330th career game, set an NHL record for most games without a fighting major or misconduct penalty… The Sedins are the only two brothers in NHL history to record at least 1,000 points apiece. Henrik finished his career with 240 goals and 831 assists for 1,071 points, while Daniel produced 393-648-1,041 totals… Canucks rookie Gaudette was named Friday as the winner of the Hobey Baker Award as the top men’s U.S. college hockey player for the 2017-18 season.

Edmonton: Prior to the contest, the Oilers presented the Sedins with custom-engraved wine bottles in honour of their lengthy careers.

#Oilers players presented Daniel & Henrik Sedin with custom engraved wine bottles to congratulate them on their outstanding careers. #ThankYouSedins pic.twitter.com/VYPAsyKUZx — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 8, 2018

McDavid finished the season with 108 points, capturing his second straight Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer… Keegan Lowe, son of former Edmonton player Kevin Lowe, suited up for just his second game with the Oilers.