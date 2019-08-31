BC Lions Kelly Bates takes a seat following a team practice in Vancouver Wednesday, Nov 14, 2007. The B.C. Lions have sacked offensive line coach Bryan Chiu after a dismal start to the season. The club announced Saturday that former Lions guard Kelly Bates will take over the role.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Struggling B.C. Lions dismiss offensive line coach Bryan Chiu

Chiu, a Vancouver native, was in his first year with the Lions

The B.C. Lions have sacked offensive line coach Bryan Chiu after a dismal start to the season.

The club announced Saturday that former Lions guard Kelly Bates will take over the role.

A weak offensive line has plagued B.C. all season, allowing quarterback Mike Reilly to be sacked a league high 42 times en route to a 1-9 record.

Chiu, a Vancouver native, was in his first year with the Lions and had previously held the same role with both the Ottawa Redblacks and the Toronto Argonauts.

He was one of six first-year assistants working with rookie head coach DeVone Claybrooks.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions preach finish, toughness against ferocious Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Lions are currently on a bye week and will play the Alouettes in Montreal on Friday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s Parrot wins gold in first competition since beating cancer

Just Posted

NCRD in brief: Upcoming Strategic Plan the priority at Committee of the Whole meeting

Erosion prevention, trail development and All Native Basketball Tournament among the agenda items

Nothing to stop Alaska from harvesting all sockeye swimming to B.C., says conservation group

“Fisheries in Southeast Alaska have harvested well over a quarter million sockeye salmon”

Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery set to close

All fish caught in the affected areas to undergo inspection

Search called off for Nass River kayaker

RCMP still have not received missing persons report — public’s help, information needed

Missing mushroom picker found after two days

Wayne Morrison, 67, was reported missing Tuesday evening

Natural treasure spotted on the shore of Haida Gwaii

A trip to Tow Hill included a spectacular jelly fish

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died hits target

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Williams Lake court matter adjourned pending identification of body found in river

Accused Jayson Gilbert is currently charged with two counts attempted murder, kidnapping

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

Most Read