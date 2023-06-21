Team Ukraine coming to Canada Cup as B.C. residents, businesses, raise $60K

‘We have been blown away by the generosity of people from across the country’

The City of Surrey, more than 500 individual donations and an amazing show of support from the B.C. business community combined to reach a fundraising target of $60,000 in just over a week, meaning the Team Ukraine junior national softball squad can compete in this year’s Canada Cup at Softball City in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

Canada Cup organizers are thanking the many donors whose support means the Ukrainian women’s junior national softball team will be able to compete in the 2023 Canada Cup in South Surrey.

The July international softball championship tournament runs from July 7-16 at Softball City (2201 148 St., Surrey), with more than 1,500 elite athletes already confirmed to compete, including the Canadian National team.

The City of Surrey’s contribution, more than 500 individual donations and an amazing show of support from the B.C. business community combined to reach the fundraising target of $60,000 in just over a week, noted a Canada Cup release that also lists the Team Ukraine tournament schedule.

“We can’t thank the community enough for embracing Team Ukraine with open arms and helping bring them to our tournament. We have been blown away by the generosity of people from across the country,” said event chair Greg Timm.

“These young women have faced tremendous strain during the ongoing war and your financial support allows them to come to Surrey and play the sport they love on an international stage.”

The tournament is now focused on delivering an amazing experience for the U19 Ukrainian players and its entire delegation and donations are still being accepted to ensure they will be able to return next year.

“The Board of Directors of the Canada Cup would like to especially recognize the generous donations made by Jerry and Jackie Dugger, Dave and Pam Karmazin, Paul Lepage, Yvonne Yakimovich, Ken Eckert, CR, Mary-Anne Walz, Keith McMitchell, Chris Kitt, Orest Kruhlak, Darrel Ganzert, Marilyn Weston, Michael Soldan, Nettie Bublitz, Russell Cmolik, Keith and Pat Evans, Travis at Pioneer Health, White Rock Renegades, Uniglobe, Ukrainian Community Society of Ivan Franko, 360 Collision Services Abbotsford, and Crown Contracting,” the release said.

Team Ukraine players will be arriving in Surrey on Friday, July 7 and the public will get a chance to embrace these incredible athletes when the Canada Cup hosts Team Ukraine Night on Tuesday, July 11 at 5 p.m.

Details will be released in the coming weeks, the release noted, and also shared the Team Ukraine Schedule:

Monday, July 10 – Ukraine vs Delta Heat 04 – 8:30 p.m. – Softball City (Diamond 2)

Tuesday, July 11 – Ukraine vs Fraser Valley Fusion 05 – 10:30 a.m. – Softball City (Diamond 4)

Tuesday, July 11 – Ukraine vs Aloha Breeze 18U – 3:30 p.m. – Softball City (Diamond 1)

Wednesday, July 12 – Ukraine vs GA Power Gold 04 – 2:00 p.m. – Softball City (Diamond 2)

Thursday, July 13 – Ukraine vs Prairie Renegades U19 – 10:30AM – Softball City (Diamond 2)

Thursday, July 13 – Ukraine vs Snohomish Shock 18U – 3:30PM – Softball City (Diamond 2)

Canada Cup tickets are now on sale at canadacup.com/tickets-2023/

For more information about the tournament, visit CanadaCup.com

