B.C. Games

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

It’s the final the day of the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops.

The weekend has been filled with tons of fun and excitement for the more than 1,200 athletes and 350 coaches.

Many of the competitors stepped up on the podium during the weekend, as 453 medals were handed out.

The Vancouver Coastal Zone was first in the standings, followed by the Fraser River and in third the Thompson Okanagan Zone.

There were many memorable moments during the Games aside from the competition.

From the debut of snowboarding at the B.C. Winter Games to the three-way ties in multiple events in gymnastics, to therapy dogs making their first appearance at the event.

If you missed it check out some of our stories from the weekend:

