Andrew Hudson makes his way along the Tlell Sun Run 10K route on Sunday, April 7. Hudson finished in first with a time of 0:41:53.

Tlell Sun Run keeps it cool

More than 50 runners on Haida Gwaii took part in the annual 5K or 10K event

This year’s Tlell Sun Run was quite a success with over 50 people of all ages participating.

The sun came out of hiding once in a while to check up on the race although a few rain showers kept things cool.

Start and finish line was at the gate to the Tlell fair grounds. The race proceeded 5 km north across the Tlell river bridge on Highway 16, also 5 km south to the vicinity of the Richardson Ranch.

Refreshments were available at the fair ground building.

Winner of the 10 km run was Andrew Hudson with an astounding time of 0:41:53. Christine Cunningham, who also was this year’s organizer of the event, came in second on the 10 km run with a time of 0:48:42. The 5 km run was won by Joey Pringle with a time of 0:24:19, followed by Todd Weisbrot with a time of 0:25:22.

At the Tlell Sun Run start table shows from left to right: Terry Gillespie, Athena Nicholson, Samantha Garbie, Joey Pringle, (winner of the 5 km run), Royce Yaroshuk, Hayden Lavallee, Cassidy Gaspar, Reannah Ridley. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Marlene Liddle at the 5 km point north during the Tlell Sun Run, April 7. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Lisa White who handed out cool, clear water to the runners at the Sunday, April 7, Tlell Sun Run. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

