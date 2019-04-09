Tlell Sun Run keeps it cool

This year’s Tlell Sun Run was quite a success with over 50 people of all ages participating.
The sun came out of hiding once in a while to check up on the race although a few rain showers kept things cool.
Start and finish line was at the gate to the Tlell fair grounds. The race proceeded 5 km north across the Tlell river bridge on Highway 16, also 5 km south to the vicinity of the Richardson Ranch.
Refreshments were available at the fair ground building.
Winner of the 10 km run was Andrew Hudson with an astounding time of 0:41:53. Christine Cunningham, who also was this year’s organizer of the event, came in second on the 10 km run with a time of 0:48:42. The 5 km run was won by Joey Pringle with a time of 0:24:19, followed by Todd Weisbrot with a time of 0:25:22.
