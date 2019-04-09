Tlell Sun Run keeps it cool

More than 50 runners on Haida Gwaii took part in the annual 5K or 10K event

Andrew Hudson makes his way along the Tlell Sun Run 10K route on Sunday, April 7. Hudson finished in first with a time of 0:41:53.

This year’s Tlell Sun Run was quite a success with over 50 people of all ages participating.

The sun came out of hiding once in a while to check up on the race although a few rain showers kept things cool.

Start and finish line was at the gate to the Tlell fair grounds. The race proceeded 5 km north across the Tlell river bridge on Highway 16, also 5 km south to the vicinity of the Richardson Ranch.

Refreshments were available at the fair ground building.

Winner of the 10 km run was Andrew Hudson with an astounding time of 0:41:53. Christine Cunningham, who also was this year’s organizer of the event, came in second on the 10 km run with a time of 0:48:42. The 5 km run was won by Joey Pringle with a time of 0:24:19, followed by Todd Weisbrot with a time of 0:25:22.

At the Tlell Sun Run start table shows from left to right: Terry Gillespie, Athena Nicholson, Samantha Garbie, Joey Pringle, (winner of the 5 km run), Royce Yaroshuk, Hayden Lavallee, Cassidy Gaspar, Reannah Ridley. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Marlene Liddle at the 5 km point north during the Tlell Sun Run, April 7. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)