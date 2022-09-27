Toronto Argonauts' DaVaris Daniels (80) makes a reception as Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Les Maruo tries to defend during the first half of CFL football action in Toronto on July 4, 2022. The Blue Bombers and Argonauts can both secure home playoff games this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers look to clinch home playoff games

Edmonton in jeopardy of missing playoffs with a loss

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts can both secure home CFL playoff games this weekend.

Winnipeg (12-2) can clinch a playoff contest at IG Field with a home win Friday night over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-8). The Bombers would also earn a home post-season game if the Calgary Stampeders (9-5) lose at McMahon Stadium on Saturday to Toronto (8-5).

Toronto can secure a home playoff game with a road win in Calgary or loss by the Ottawa Redblacks (3-10) in Vancouver against the B.C. Lions (9-4) on Friday night.

Should Saskatchewan lose and Calgary win this week, the Roughriders would only be able to qualify for the CFL playoffs via crossover.

If the Riders win and Edmonton (4-10) loses at home Saturday night to the Montreal Alouettes (6-7), the Elks will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Edmonton has lost a CFL record-tying 14 straight home games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press

CFL

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser to miss 3-4 weeks following hand surgery
Next story
BCHL says Hockey Canada is biased towards major junior

Just Posted

A landslide beside the Ecstall River, near the old town site of Port Essington, was first seen during an overflight on Sept. 12. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) do not know the exact date the landslide occurred. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Landslide near Ecstall River threatens up to 100,00 spawning salmon

Family confirmed that Sheri Onstein’s medevac plane was landing just before noon on Friday. (Submitted photo)
Terrace senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment

Rebecca Onstein with her mom at the Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace on Sept. 22. (Submitted photo)
‘No place will take her’: No help for Terrace senior in “life or limb” condition

Aerial shot of LNG Canada’s Cedar Valley Lodge, which accommodates oil and gas workers on the project site in Kitimat. the Indigenous Resource Network believes the cap would endanger Indigenous investments in oil and gas like this one and others the Haisla First Nation is involved with. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Indigenous group opposes Liberal government emissions cap policy