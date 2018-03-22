Prince Rupert Tribesmen forward, Kai Leighton, drives towards the key in Thursday’s semi-final matchup against Haida Gwaii (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press)

Tribesmen defeat Haida 77-61 in semi-final matchup at 2018 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament

Prince Rupert Tribesmen advance to finals to face Gitmidiik Storm

The Prince Rupert Tribesmen defeated Haida Gwaii in Thursday’s semi-final matchup 77-61 at the 2018 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament.

Prince Rupert is competing in the Under 17 Boys ‘A’ Draw and will be set to face Gitmidiik Storm in the finals Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Capilano University in North Vancouver.

Haida Gwaii is set to face Vancity Sons in the Under 17 Boys ‘B’ Draw in the quarter-finals Thursday at 1:15 p.m. at Capilano University.

The tournament includes 83 teams from B.C. First Nation communities across four divisions, U17 Boys, U17 Girls, U13 Boys and U13 Girls.

To watch the tournament live visit www.unitybasketball.com

