Abbotsford’s Jett Woo checks Laval’s Anthony Richard during AHL action on Wednesday (Nov. 16). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Vancouver Canucks sign defenceman Jett Woo to 1-year contract

Woo, 22, has spent the last 3 seasons playing for Vancouver’s American Hockey League affiliate

The Vancouver Canucks signed defenceman Jett Woo to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday.

Woo, 22, has spent the last three seasons playing for Vancouver’s American Hockey League affiliate.

In 2022-23, the Winnipeg product totalled seven goals, 14 assists and 96 penalty minutes in 68 games with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Vancouver drafted Woo in the second round (37th overall) in the 2018 NHL draft.

Before starting his professional career, Woo played 242 Western Hockey League games split between the Moose Jaw Warriors and the Calgary Hitmen, producing 33 goals and 127 assists over the course of his junior career.

Woo also won gold for Canada at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

The Canadian Press

