Vernon woman scores new title with NFL team

Sarah Bailey will be leading the Tennessee Titans football research and development department

Sarah Bailey grew up in Vernon, competing in track at Fulton Secondary. (Simon Fraser University Photo)

A former Clarence Fulton Secondary track and field star has a new prestigious job title in the biggest football league in the world.

Sarah Bailey has been named the new director of football research and development for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

The new title for Bailey comes after she spent six years with the Los Angeles Rams, three as football analyst and three as the manager of football analytics.

Bailey graduated from the Vernon high school in 2011 after an exceptional athletic career that was punctuated with a provincial gold in the 800-metre race and a scholarship to the NCAA.

She spent two years at Jacksonville University in Florida running track, before transferring to the University of the Pacific to pursue a mathematics degree.

Her prowess in the books led to an internship with the then San Diego Chargers doing digital media analytics. Bailey returned to B.C. to do a master’s in statistics from Simon Fraser University, after which she was hired by the Rams.

Initially hired as a sports performance analyst to work primarily with the athletic trainers and strength staff to analyze workload and optimize performance, her role expanded over the year.

The Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022, triumphing over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Bailey was given a ring for her efforts throughout the season.

Bailey won a Super Bowl ring, after her Los Angeles Rams triumphed over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. (Twitter-Sarah Bailey)

In 2023, her role with the Titans will consist of leading the analytics department, which will provide information to assist the coaching staff and scouting department in both college and pro.

READ MORE: Florida track set for Bailey

READ MORE: Bailey banks Burnaby gold

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NFLVernon