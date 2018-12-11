Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson, left, passes the puck against Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Virtanen nets winner as Canucks rally to beat Blue Jackets 3-2

Vancouver extends win streak to 3 games

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jake Virtanen scored the tiebreaking goal with less than two minutes remaining and Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots as the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Elias Pettersson got credit for a goal that went in off his skate to tie the game with about 3:04 left, and Virtanen’s goal put the Canucks ahead 78 seconds later.

Josh Leivo also scored in the third period for the Canucks, who have won three straight after losing 12 of 13.

Seth Jones and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored, and Joonas Korpisalo had 22 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four of their last five and dropped their last three at home as they entered a stretch of five home games in nine days.

RELATED: Boeser nets 3, Pettersson has 5 points as Canucks hammer Blues

Jones started 47 seconds into the game when a shot from the high slot glanced off the Canucks’ Jay Beagle and past Markstrom’s glove. The tally gave Jones four goals and four assists in the last eight games.

After a scoreless second period, Leivo scored for Vancouver 8:11 into the third to make it 1-1.

Bjorkstrand snapped a shot over Markstrom’s shoulder less than 2 minutes later to give the Blue Jackets the lead.

That held until a shot by Alexander Edler from just below the blue line bounced off two of his teammates’ skates and past Korpisalo. Pettersson was credited for it. Virtanen then found the back of the net for the winner.

NOTES: Columbus F Josh Anderson left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury and didn’t return. … Canucks F Sven Baertschi resumed skating Monday for the first time since suffering a concussion Oct. 24 against the Vegas Golden Knights. … Artemi Panarin’s assist on Jones’ first-period goal gave him a team-leading 25 for the season. … Cam Atkinson, who also had an assist on Jones’ goal, has 13 goals and eight assists in last 14 games.

UP NEXT:

Vancouver: At Nashville on Thursday.

Columbus: Hosts Los Angeles on Thursday.

___

Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press

 

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, of Sweden, stops a shot in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Anthony Ducclair during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Previous story
Christine Sinclair named Canadian Women’s player of the year again
Next story
B.C. Lions hire DeVone Claybrooks as head coach

Just Posted

Grim situation in coming year for northwest, B.C. fisheries

Annual post-season review in Prince Rupert informs DFO on how to manage 2019 fishing season

Another windstorm expected Monday, causing ferry delay

With another windstorm expected to hit Haida Gwaii on Monday afternoon, BC… Continue reading

Jason Alsop, Gaagwiis, elected Haida Nation president

Jason Alsop, Gaagwiis, is the newly elected president of the Council of… Continue reading

On the Wing: Small birds and berries

By Margo Hearne Into the chill. The Christmas Bird Counts will be… Continue reading

Saturday storm to hit Haida Gwaii with 80 to 100 km/h winds

A strong southeast storm is expected to hit coastal areas of Haida… Continue reading

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

Retired B.C. teacher a YouTube Sudoku sensation

A retired Kelowna teacher has amassed quite the following online by teaching the art of solving a Sudoku puzzle.

UN chief returns as climate talks teeter closer to collapse

Predictions from international climate expert, warn that global warming is set to do irreversible environmental damage.

Trump’s willingness to intervene in Meng detention roils Canada’s justification

The International Crisis Group said Tuesday, Dec. 11 it’s aware of reports that its North East Asia senior adviser Michael Kovrig has been detained.

Scientist awarded $100K for work on Arctic contaminants that led to ban

Derek Muir has received the $100,000 Weston Family Prize for his research that showed those carcinogens were able to move into the Arctic.

Manhunt continues for France shooter

Suspected gunman named, had long police record

‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Shining’ added to National Film Registry

“These cinematic treasures must be protected because they document our history, culture, hopes and dreams.”

B.C. Lions hire DeVone Claybrooks as head coach

Former Stampeders DC succeeds CFL legend Wally Buono

Virtanen nets winner as Canucks rally to beat Blue Jackets 3-2

Vancouver extends win streak to 3 games

Most Read