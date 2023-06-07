Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini stands on the sidelines during second half MLS soccer action against Nashville FC in Vancouver on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Sartini says his team needs to respect its opponent and understand that Montreal is a better team than when the two sides first faced off. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini stands on the sidelines during second half MLS soccer action against Nashville FC in Vancouver on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Sartini says his team needs to respect its opponent and understand that Montreal is a better team than when the two sides first faced off. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Whitecaps wary of CF Montreal ahead of Canadian Championship final

Vancouver beat Canadian Premier League teams York FC and Pacific FC to make this year’s final

The Vancouver Whitecaps say they cannot underestimate their Canadian Championship opponents heading in to tonight’s (June 7) cup final match.

Vancouver will face off against CF Montreal in the final at B.C. Place in the second meeting between the teams this season.

The Whitecaps previously beat Montreal 5-0 in Major League Soccer regular-season action.

But head coach Vanni Sartini says his team needs to respect its opponent and understand that Montreal is a better team than when the two sides first faced off.

Sartini says the club’s aim is to win trophies, and the Canadian Championship provides a perfect opportunity to repeat that after Vancouver claimed the Voyageurs Cup last year.

Vancouver beat Canadian Premier League teams York FC and Pacific FC to make this year’s final, while Montreal dispatched semipro side Vaughan FC, fellow MLS side Toronto FC and the CPL’s Forge FC.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

soccerVancouver Whitecaps

Previous story
Golden Knights take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final with 7-2 win over Panthers

Just Posted

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.