Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Vancouver Canucks’ Alexander Edler (23), of Sweden, hauls down St. Louis Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly (90) in front of goalie Jacob Markstrom, back, of Sweden, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday November 5, 2019. The Canucks meet the Minnesota Wild in 2020 ‘play-in’ series action. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Are you ready for some summertime hockey?

More importantly, is your favourite team?

With the NHL heading back to the ice for real on Saturday, VI Free Daily editors Philip Wolf and John McKinley slide behind the microphones to preview the ‘play-in’ round for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

MORE: Listen to past PQBeat podcasts here

MORE: Find additional Canucks coverage here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#PQBeatCanucksNHLPodcast