Discover British Columbia this fall … via the Explore BC IPA!

Destination BC brews up partnership with BC Ale Trail and 6 BC breweries for the Explore BC IPA

Beer lovers can raise a glass to BC this week, saluting the province’s craft brewers and BC’s ale trails.

Explore BC IPA, a new limited-edition craft beer hits shelves and restaurants around BC to inspire British Columbians to discover their own province along BC’s ale trails.

In a partnership with Destination BC, the exciting collaboration brings together the BC Ale Trail and six craft breweries across the province, representing BC’s six ultimate experience collections:

West Coast Culture: Vancouver Island Brewing, one of BC’s original trio of microbreweries that opened back in 1984 and helped kick off the craft beer revolution.

Wheelhouse Brewing Company, one of the pioneers that helped expand the BC Ale Trail to northern BC when it opened in Prince Rupert in 2013.

Field House Brewing Co. in Abbotsford showcases the connection between breweries and local agricultural producers, using local ingredients as much as possible.

Red Collar Brewing Co. in Kamloops has deep BC brewing roots: Founder and brewmaster David Beardsell has been part of BC's craft beer scene since the 1990s.

Part of Vancouver's rich brewing scene, Bomber Brewing was founded in Vancouver in 2014 by a three longtime friends and beer league hockey teammates.

Fernie Brewing Co. BC's easternmost brewery, this family-run operation has been an industry leader in the Kootenay Rockies for two decades.

Fernie Brewing, British Columbia’s eastern-most brewery, is among six breweries contributing to the Explore BC IPA recipe. BC Ale Trail photo.

Launching during BC Craft Beer Month, the Explore BC IPA invites residents to taste the flavours of British Columbia and support BC’s tourism and hospitality industries this fall by touring BC’s ale trails: itineraries in every region of the province that take beer enthusiasts from brewery to brewery.

While the actual brewing of the beer was done at Vancouver Island Brewing in Victoria, the recipe was developed by all six brewers to celebrate the best of BC bounty, showcasing local ingredients from BC farmers such as haskap berries, blackberries, hops and malted grains.

Appealing to beer lovers of all kinds, the Explore BC IPA is described as a classic West Coast IPA that pours a rich berry hue, presenting pine and citrus notes with a touch of berry sweetness and acidity.

In Prince Rupert, the pioneering Wheelhouse Brewing Company was one of six breweries helping to create the Discover BC IPA. Destination BC/Andrew Strain photo.

The unique brew is available for purchase in select BC Liquor Stores, numerous private liquor retailers, craft breweries and restaurants around the province.

In partnership with Destination BC and the BC Craft Brewers Guild, the BC Ale Trail emphasizes how a visit to or around British Columbia is enhanced with a pint of craft beer culture. Explore self-guided itineraries spanning 18 Ale Trails across the B.C.

