Big Catch

Enter to WIN a family fishing adventure in Ucluelet

Share your favourite fishing photos to enter

From reeling in that prize tyee to casting for bass in your favourite lake, photos from your fishing adventures can pay off with more than memories!

Salmon Eye Charters and the West Coast Traveller invite you to share photos of your favourite fishing adventures, best fishing trip or best and biggest catch for the chance to win an unforgettable family fishing experience.

With their combined 60+ years of experience, Salmon Eye Charters’ guides will make this a trip for the books!

During your six-hour chartered fishing trip for four guests, you’ll explore the waters and wildlife of majestic Ucluelet, BC. Finish your stay with one night in a two-bedroom suite at Waters Edge Resort to reflect on this experience of a lifetime!

Here’s how to enter:

Click here to submit entries at WestCoastTraveller.com OR post your photo to Instagram and tag @thewestcoasttraveller and use our hashtag #WestCoastCatch in your caption to enter!

Contest closes Sept. 30, 2021 at midnight. See rules for full details. The winner and guests must have valid fishing licenses at the time of use.

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com

