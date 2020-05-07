Mt.Yatza in Gwaii Haanas, Haida Gwaii, British Columbia. (Benson Hilgemann/Amateur Photography Entry)

Gwaii Haanas: A simply stunning experiece

This vast protected area features lush rain forest, rich cultural sights and amazing wildlife

Gwaii Haanas is a National Park Reserve, a National Marine Conservation Area and Haida Heritage Site.

Gwaii Haanas, which means Islands of Beauty, in the language of the Haida people, protects an archipelago of 138 islands.

Mt. Yatza, at 2,320 metres, is the highest peak on Moresby Island. Gwaii Haanas’ is a nature-lover’s dream, with massive cedar, towering Sitka spruce, oceans teaming with whales and wildlife, salmon, bald eagles and more.

Visitors can see former Haida villages with ancient carved poles and fallen longhouses, and other vitally import cultural items.

(Note: Gwaii Haanas was closed during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis. Check this website to find out about current access when planning your future trip.)

——-

Visit westcoasttraveller.com for hundreds of photos and articles on great west coast destinations.

British ColumbiaCanadaHaida GwaiiHikingThings to dotravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Prince Rupert-based charity launches energy security campaign

Ecotrust Canada campaigning for basic energy rebate, housing renewal strategy

Oxford PhD candidate researching how internet impacts life on Haida Gwaii

Tomas Borsa surveying residents as part of Oxford Internet Institute doctoral research

Lax Kw’alaams propose checkpoint between Prince Rupert and Terrace

First Nation plans to block non-essential travel to and from Prince Rupert, Ministry of Transportation says they have no tenure

B.C. active fishermen create Community-Fisheries Safety Protocols

Protocols created to protect coastal communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Commercial prawn, shrimp season opening delayed on North Coast due to COVID-19

By trap season delayed by almost one month; new opening day is June 4

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

30,000 procedures cancelled, many for cancer, heart treatment

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Most Read