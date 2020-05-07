Gwaii Haanas: A simply stunning experiece

Gwaii Haanas is a National Park Reserve, a National Marine Conservation Area and Haida Heritage Site.

Gwaii Haanas, which means Islands of Beauty, in the language of the Haida people, protects an archipelago of 138 islands.

Mt. Yatza, at 2,320 metres, is the highest peak on Moresby Island. Gwaii Haanas’ is a nature-lover’s dream, with massive cedar, towering Sitka spruce, oceans teaming with whales and wildlife, salmon, bald eagles and more.

Visitors can see former Haida villages with ancient carved poles and fallen longhouses, and other vitally import cultural items.

(Note: Gwaii Haanas was closed during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis. Check this website to find out about current access when planning your future trip.)

