West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
With reactivation of EOC, mayor says ‘important projects …. can hopefully get moved forward’
Village of Queen Charlotte council announced resignation of Devin Rachar at July 20 meeting
Chattel sale on July 22; Transport Canada review will ‘determine the best management approach’
Outdoor art event took place July 18 at the Queen Charlotte Visitor Centre
Police conducted search warrant on July 14; two individuals arrested at the scene
Outdoor art event took place July 18 at the Queen Charlotte Visitor Centre
B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan
New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
Finance Minister Carole James says the federal government’s restart program also includes funds to support health care
The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million
Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system
Tragic string of events began on July 8 when Martin Carpentier took his daughters for ice cream
Team will play out of Seattle
Minister Judy Darcy has said the proposed changes could help ensure the immediate safety of young people
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large