Last year, Port Alberni’s Twin City Brewing earned the BC Ale Trail’s Best Brewery Experience award for the quality of its beer and food as well as the way it adapted to the pandemic.

Which BC brewery do you think offers the best overall experience?

Voting is underway for the BC Ale Trail’s Best Brewery Experience award

By Joe Wiebe, the BC Ale Trail

British Columbia’s craft breweries have built an incredible reputation for their ability to create an amazing experience for visitors — award-winning beers in infinite varieties alongside delicious food, served by proud staff who are the backbone of this warm community. Combined with the unique, modern, classic and eclectic designs of tap rooms across the province, they provide customers with a lasting impression.

Three years ago, the BC Ale Trail launched the Best Brewery Experience award. There are many ways that breweries provide an exceptional experience besides just making great beer. For instance, the inaugural winner, Townsite Brewing in Powell River, installed an artisanal museum space called an Économusée within its brewery, which itself is located in a gorgeous historic building.

The 2019 winner, Land & Sea Brewing in Comox, was lauded for its open-concept tasting room where customers can see the brewer in action while they sample the beers and enjoy delicious food featuring local ingredients prominently.

Last year, it was Port Alberni’s Twin City Brewing that won the award both for the quality of its beer and food as well as the way it adapted to the pandemic with an eye to both its employees and customers.

Which brewery do you think should win the 2021 Best Brewery Experience Award?

The BC Ale Trail’s 2019 Best Brewery Experience winner, Land & Sea Brewing in Comox, was recognized for its open-concept tasting room where customers can see the brewer in action while sampling the beers and enjoying delicious food.

This year the BC Ale Trail has teamed up with West Coast Traveller to encourage BC residents to think about what they love about their local breweries, what makes them special, and to vote for their favourite.

Everyone who votes gets entered into a prize draw. Two lucky voters will win a Grand Prize Weekend in Victoria, including round-trip transportation from Vancouver via Helijet, overnight accommodation, a $100 gift certificate to the brewery of their choice and a BC Ale Trail swag pack valued at $200.

Plus, five additional lucky voters will win a $100 gift certificate to the BC brewery of their choice and a BC Ale Trail deluxe swag pack valued at $200.

To vote for the brewery you think should win the award, visit WestCoastTraveller.com and look for Craft Beer Enthusiasts under Contests.

The inaugural BC Ale Trail Best Brewery Experience award went to Townsite Brewing in Powell River, located in a gorgeous historic building.

What is the BC Ale Trail?

The BC Ale Trail is a series of self-guided itineraries highlighting local craft brewery destinations and the super, natural landscapes that surround them. Within each Ale Trail, you will find recommended itineraries to explore the respective destination – this includes an array of craft breweries, pubs, restaurants, cafes, liquor stores, outdoor activities, sightseeing, accommodations and more. Ale Trail itineraries are not gospel; we recommend you venture off the grid and explore points of interest wherever you choose to visit. New experiences are brewing nearby.

