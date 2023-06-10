10 movies you might not have known have scenes shot in Canada

It turns out Vancouver isn’t the only city in Canada that gets tagged in for movie backdrops

Canada has had several big-name movies shot across the country, some of which may be surprising. (anncapictures/Pixabay.com)

It’s become fairly common, especially in the age of Netflix, to recognize parts of Canada as a scene meant to be someplace else.

Perhaps that “New York” skyscraper too-closely resembles a building in Toronto, or the “local downtown core” of a Hallmark movie looks a lot like Maple Ridge.

Here are some times that instinct was correct with ten movies that used Canadian locations as compiled in a release from DatSlots.

Titanic (1997)

This iconic romance film shot several scenes in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The city’s port is the closest one to the actual location where the Titanic sank in the North Atlantic ocean.

Deadpool (2016)

Vancouver-born Ryan Reynolds’ biggest superhero movie boasted several backdrops from the star’s hometown. Besides general downtown locations, the film shot scenes at Royal Roads University in Victoria and No 5 Orange on Main St. in Vancouver.

It (2017)

This Stephen King adaptation filmed in over ten locations in Ontario. Locations include the Elora Quarry in the Elora township, Oshawa, West Montrose, Port Hope, Pickering, Hamilton and several spots across Toronto.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Though mostly shot in the United Kingdom, this Marvel Comics film also had scenes filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Aquaman (2018)

Making more than one billion dollars at the box office, Aquaman is DC’s highest grossing movie of all time. This big time film had several landscapes and scenes shot in Newfoundland and Labrador, specifically in the Petty Harbour area.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

The fourth movie in the Thor series, this film featured downtown Vancouver as well as some backdrops close by to the University of British Columbia.

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

Though it was the third-highest grossing instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise, it received a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 29 per cent. Jurassic World: Dominion filmed internationally, shooting in Malta, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This movie crew also made a few stops in Canada though, shooting in Merrit, Ashcrost and Burnaby, British Columbia.

Suicide Squad (2016)

This anti-hero DC movie made over $325 million USD, despite a Rotten Tomatoes score of 26 per cent. This film put Toronto on high display, filming in nine locations around the city. Shots were captured on Yonge St., Front St. W near Union Station and even in Lower Bay Station, the now out of commission subway stop that runs underneath Bay Station.

Fast and Furious 7 (2015)

Furious 7 is the highest grossing Fast and Furious movie in the franchise, and this film drove by Bloor St., Toronto for a few of its shots.

American Psycho (2000)

This now 23-year-old film was filmed almost entirely in Toronto. The Toronto-Dominion Centre was home to Patrick Bateman’s office, and several Toronto restaurants were used as locations in this film as well. Montana Restaurant and Bar on John St., Senator Restaurant on Victoria St. and the Shark City Bar and Grill on Eglinton Ave., are just a few.