1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

‘Three children operating rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek, Yukon Territory, ca. 1989’ shot by Eric A. Hegg. (University of Washington Archives)

Is teen climate activist Greta Thunberg a time traveller sent from 1898? It’s a question sweeping the internet and welcoming conspiracy theorists far and wide.

The jokes first began this week after a photo taken by Eric A. Hegg, roughly 120 years ago, surfaced from the University of Washington digital archives, showing three children operating a rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek during the Klondike gold rush in the Yukon.

On the left side of the photo, a girl bearing an uncanny resemblance to Thunberg – braid and all – is seen kneeling in front of some rocks and dirt.

While some suggest time travel, and have assumed its a low-carbon method of travel, others have suggested immortality.

Wow. Well, that explains a lot. Photographic evidence that Greta Thunberg is a time traveller! She must have been to the future and seen for herself how we're all choking for air, whilst being boiled to death. I was wrong for ever doubting her. https://t.co/SM1Fg7rU7j — Jason Osgerby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@JasonOsgerby) November 19, 2019

So, ‘Greta Thunberg’ is in a photo from 120 years ago, and it’s my new favourite conspiracy. Greta’s a time traveller, from the future, and she’s here to save us. pic.twitter.com/5ObTjPFXvk — Jack – J.S. Strange (@JackSamStrange) November 18, 2019

new fave conspiracy theory: greta thunberg is a time traveller who’s come to warn us of our impending doom if we don’t change our ways — claude 🌹✊🏻 (@claudiam00re) November 20, 2019

Either way, it’s safe to say Thunberg’s followers won’t get an answer anytime soon – she’s on a 48-foot catamaran in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on her way to Spain for the United Nations Climate Change Convention in early December.

ALSO READ: Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.