The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

A Lotto Max ticket purchased in Fort Nelson, B.C. has won $500,000.

The ticket matched all four numbers on the extra in Friday’s Lotto Max draw. The winning extra numbers are 13, 48, 50 and 96.

The draw prize of $26.6 million was won in Quebec, where a ticket matched all seven numbers: 2, 6, 13, 19, 21, 32, 40 and a bonus of 12.

The next draw date is Feb. 8, with a jackpot of about $10 million.

