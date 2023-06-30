500,000 menstrual products collected in United Way period promise campaign

More than 500,000 menstrual products were collected through United Way’s latest provincial campaign, intending to curb period poverty.

The Period Promise campaign was presented by the Pacific Blue Cross in partnership with the CUPE 1816, and ran from May 16 until June 13. Menstrual product donations were collected from 73 sites around the province.

The donations will be used to help provide people who menstruate access to these products without financial barriers, according to the United Way news release. Cash donations came in from around the province and they arrived at just over a total of $54,000.

Over the coming weeks, these donated products will be sent across the province to the over 100 frontline non-profit agencies and United Way Food Hubs.

“We are amazed by the collective efforts of organizations, community partners and individuals across our province in raising awareness and period product donations for this year’s United Way Period Promise campaign,” Rob Chiarello, SVP, of People and Culture at Pacific Blue Cross said in the news release on June 27.

Period Promise is an annual campaign that looks to help with the effects of inflation and the rise of the cost of living which make it harder for people who menstruate to access the products they need. The stigma around menstruation has caused this problem to be put in the shadows, according to the news release.

“United Way’s Period Promise campaign has been a driving force in British Columbia in elevating the subject from the shadows and into the light as demonstrated by the increased participation by community members and the resulting production donations across the province this year. It was inspiring and heartwarming to witness the collective spirit of community members in participating and contributing to this important cause,” Angelene Prakash, co-chair for the Period Promise Community Action Group, said.

Despite the official campaign of Period Promise having come to an end, United Way B.C. will continue to accept menstrual product donations at all its regional offices.