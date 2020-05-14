FILE - A fog bank rolls into Queen Charlotte on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Haida Gwaii broke two temperature records on Mother’s Day weekend 2020. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

‘A true treat for moms’: Haida Gwaii breaks two temperature records on Mother’s Day weekend

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist says forecast for May long weekend not as sunny

Haida Gwaii broke two temperature records on Mother’s Day weekend.

On Saturday in Masset, the high was 23 degrees C, which smashed the old record for May 9, a high of 17.8 degrees C that was recorded in 1954.

“That’s pretty exceptional for sure,” Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald told the Observer.

“A true treat for moms who enjoy high temperatures.”

The Sandspit area also enjoyed a record-high temperature on Sunday of 17.3 degrees C, which edged out the old record for May 10 of 17.2 degrees C that was set in 1968.

”Sandpit is always a little cooler because it’s more exposed,” MacDonald said.

Overall, MacDonald said 45 temperature records were broken in B.C. on Friday through Sunday, predominantly in coastal communities.

“We had this really strong ridge of high pressure,” he said of the coast, adding that many B.C. residents have been enjoying mid-summer conditions relatively early this month.

“We’ve seen a lot of sun this spring, which I think has been a blessing in helping people deal with COVID,” he said.

“We’ve been really fortunate with lots of sunshine and relatively dry conditions.”

However, the upcoming May long weekend is expected to return to more spring-like conditions.

The forecast is calling for rain on Friday and Saturday, with highs of around 10 degrees C on both days.

MacDonald said only a couple millimetres of rain is expected on Friday, at most. Then about 10 millimetres of rain is expected on Saturday.

“Not a nice day to be outside on Saturday,” he said, adding that Sunday looks nicer, with a high of around 13 degrees C expected as well as a mix of sun and cloud.

“Sunday is the day to play outside if you can.”

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

MassetMother's DaySandspitWeather

