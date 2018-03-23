Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Fewer people in B.C. have been participating in Earth Hour, but that doesn’t mean residents feel it is any less important.

That’s according to a report out Friday from BC Hydro, ahead of this year’s Earth Hour, set to take place on Saturday between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. PT across the world. The event encourages everyone to turn off all unnecessary electricity and raise awarness fighting climate change.

Seven in 10 British Columbians surveyed said they intend to take part in Earth Hour this year, even though, as a province, we only reduced electricity use by 0.3 per cent last year.

BC Hydro suggests its largely hydroelectric generation may account for the lack of participation.

No surprise, the report suggests people mainly conserve power not to help save the environment, but to save money.

“While Earth Hour may have lost some of its momentum in B.C. in recent years, we still see this as a symbolic event – a way to raise awareness about energy conservation,” said BC Hydro president and COO Chris O’Riley.

You can check out your hourly breakdown of electricity use by logging into your online BC Hydro account.

BC Hydro’s tips on saving energy and cash:

1. Unplug that second fridge and save up to $90 per year.

2. Lower the thermostat to 21 degrees Celsius during the day and 16 degrees at night while sleeping to save up to $72 per year.

3. Unplug unused electronics and save $50 per year.

4. Hang dry laundry to save about $47 per year.

5. Be strategic with window coverings by keeping warm air in during the winter and cool air in during the summer to save about $45 per year.

6. Skip the dishwasher heat-dry setting and save up to $37 per year.

7. Cut one load of laundry per week by only running full loads and save $30 per year.

8. Reduce shower time by a minute to save $30 per year.

9. Wash laundry in cold water and save up to $27 per year.

10. Toss a dry towel in the dryer and save $27 per year.


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Just Posted

New ultrasound means less travel for medical services

Ultrasound equipment from Prince Rupert Hospital will help restore islands services

Fishing Haida Gwaii: A salmon fisheries collapse is a terrifying thought

By Darrell Oike Haawa for all the fish caught this week. Spring… Continue reading

The Happy Clam — March 23, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

Haida Gwaii wrestlers make history at B.C. tournament

It was the first time a wrestling team from Haida Gwaii has ever competed in the B.C.-wide tournament

Tribesmen defeat Haida 77-61 in semi-final matchup at 2018 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament

Prince Rupert Tribesmen advance to finals to face Gitmidiik Storm

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong B.C. ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

Greens’ Elizabeth May, NDP’s Kennedy Stewart join B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The two politicians could be arrested for violating a court injunction

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

Most Read

  • Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

    Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

  • Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

    BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important