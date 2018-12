New book offers seasonal alternatives to longtime favourites such as ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’

What constitutes as a Christmas classic?

A new book by author Jeremy Arnold offers seasonal alternatives to longtime favorites such as It’s a Wonderful Life, including the long-debated action-movie Die Hard.

“I really hope people will take a chance and seek out some of the lesser-known films in there, and also just rethink what the definition of a Christmas movie could really be.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.