Sunset strolls at the Esquimalt Lagoon might be inspiring some of the purchases that pushed Colwood to the top of the list of sexiest towns in Canada. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

B.C. dominates top 10 list of sexiest towns in Canada by national retailer

Colwood is the sexiest town in Canada, at least when ranked by purchases

Colwood has been ranked number one on the list of sexiest towns in Canada.

PinkCherry, an online retailer of sexual health and wellness products, ranked towns and cities based on consumer purchases from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, with Colwood topping the list of towns (populations under 300,000).

But Colwood residents weren’t the only Island residents getting busy – Courtenay ranked at number three on the list of sexiest towns, with Parksville at number four and Sidney at five. Eight of the top 10 in the category were towns in British Columbia.

Topping the city’s list (populations over 300,000) was Calgary, with Surrey ranked at number two and Ottawa at number three.

Victoria was ranked 173 out of 294 cities and towns on the combined sexiest towns and cities list, beat out by Nanaimo which ranked 22 out of 294.

