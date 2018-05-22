B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

With some crayons and Post-it Notes, an anonymous insider at the B.C. Legislature is bringing a bit of colour and creativity to provincial politics.

The mysterious artist popped up on social media earlier this month, under the fitting name of @BCPoliPortraits on Twitter, drawing caricatures of politicians, weekly question periods, and parts of the legislature not known by the general public.

They even drew Black Press Media legislature reporter and columnist Tom Fletcher with 3-D glasses and a matching dress shirt.

The person only describes their account as “non-partisan portraiture.” Black Press Media asked the artists a few questions over Twitter, with cartoons as responses.

1. Can you tell us a bit about who you are?

2. Why have you decided to bring this creative lens to B.C. politics?

3. Who’s your favourite politician to watch and then draw?

Why Mike Bernier, MLA for Peace River South?

4. If you could describe B.C.’s political climate in a drawing, what would that look like?

5. What is your favourite political memory from the past year in B.C. or anywhere in Canada?

