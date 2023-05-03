Ducklings swim with their mother on a pond in a park during a warm spring day in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. It's a time of the year of seeing mother ducks and their babies crossing a road. A British Columbia animal rescue group is issuing tips for the public after dozens of orphan ducklings have been brought into its centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

B.C. wildlife group shares tips on duckling dilemmas, as dozens of orphans brought in

Wildlife Rescue Association of BC advice on what to do if you spot what you think is an orphan

A British Columbia animal rescue group is issuing tips for the public after dozens of orphan ducklings have been brought into its centre.

The Wildlife Rescue Association of BC says the recent warm spell in the province set off the orphan surge to its hospital.

Kimberly Stephens, the group’s hospital manager, says they expect to see more ducklings brought in and they’ll have to be cared for over the next six to eight weeks.

The group says ducklings leave their nests immediately after hatching, but they still need their families’ help to find food, stay warm and be protected.

It says if a person finds a baby duck alone they should try to protect it and wait for its mother to return, and if that doesn’t happen within an hour, the duckling should be brought to its Burnaby centre.

As for what to do if you see a duck family crossing the road, the association says human safety comes first, after that it suggests trying to gently steer the birds to the nearest waterway because trying to capture them will only frighten away the adult.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Smithers neighbours rescue ducklings from storm drain

Wildlife

Previous story
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen to carry Canada’s flag at crowning of King Charles in London

Just Posted

Shemar Williams had a manicure and pedicure on April 21. His parents alleged a SD 52 teacher acted inappropriately by removing the nail polish without consent. (Photo: supplied)
Parents of SD 52 student in Prince Rupert allege homophobic behaviour and assault by teacher

Two men are dead after a fishing boat incident off the west coast of Haida Gwaii on April 30. Skidegate Health Centre hosted a sacred fire on May 1 in honour of the men. (Photo: Skidegate Health Centre FB)
Two Haida Gwaii men dead after fishing boat incident

Const. Brody Hemrich and Const. Gabriel Gravel show an RCMP Vessel used by the Coastal Unit in incidents on the water. A Prince Rupert family was rescued by members of the Coastal Unit on April 30 after their vessel engines failed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert family with young children rescued in North Coast waters by RCMP

The first ever Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament in Terrace was held on April 30, with teams from Smithers and Prince Rupert participating. (Courtesy of Kam Siemens)
First Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament fosters community integration in Terrace