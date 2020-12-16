B.C. woman creates unique baked bean holiday ornament

New Westminster resident is looking to sell hand-made ornaments for the holiday season

After the Christmas turkey is polished off, break open the tree ornaments for a snack – of beans!

Yes, a New Westminster resident is selling baked beans inside a glass ball, just for the holiday season.

“Unique baked bean ornament! Only one made like this. In glass, very heavy. Authentic beans. Due to popularity, raising price to $30. Local pick-up in New Westminster only,” Amanda Renyard wrote.

The advertisement on Facebook marketplace has reached 4,830 views and 269 listing shares within the last seven days.

“These are heirloom, quality, vegan, gluten-free, organic, free-range, local specimens,” she said.

