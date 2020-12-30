“Comet,” born Dec. 18, survived his mother’s death at Christina Lake’s Fuster Cluck Farm after local farmers stepped in with life-saving milk. Comet is pictured in the home of Fuster Cluck’s Amy Enns-Haywood and Nigel Haywood. Photo courtesy of Amy Enns-Haywood.

“Comet,” born Dec. 18, survived his mother’s death at Christina Lake’s Fuster Cluck Farm after local farmers stepped in with life-saving milk. Comet is pictured in the home of Fuster Cluck’s Amy Enns-Haywood and Nigel Haywood. Photo courtesy of Amy Enns-Haywood.

Baby goat survives rocky birth at Kootenay farm after neighbours pitch in

“Comet” is thriving at Fuster Cluck Farm, where he plays with other baby goats and the farmers’ daughter

A family farm near Christina Lake, B.C. is thankful after a whirlwind effort by neighbours and local farmers to save a baby goat. Little “Comet,” named after Santa’s reindeer and the “C” patterned in his fur, was born breached at Fuster Cluck Farms late Saturday, Dec. 18, Amy Enns-Haywood and husband Nigel told The Grand Forks Gazette.

VIDEO: Goats do yoga at B.C. ranch

READ MORE: RCMP help to save goats from wildfire

A local veterinarian was able to see Comet’s mother, also called Amy, through her difficult delivery, keeping her alive long enough for her to start suckling her kid.

Baby goat “Comet” plays with the Haywoods’ one-year-old daughter, Riley. Photo courtesy of Amy Enns-Haywood.

Baby goat “Comet” plays with the Haywoods’ one-year-old daughter, Riley. Photo courtesy of Amy Enns-Haywood.

Somehow, she managed to stand on her four legs so that Comet could feed on her colostrum-rich milk — the natural formula goatherds call “liquid gold” for its life-sustaining nutrients.

“She did everything she needed to keep her baby alive,” Enns-Haywood said.

Tragically, Amy the goat died early the next morning. With her mother’s milk running low, Enns-Haywood and her neighbours tended to Comet. Enns-Haywood said she tried nursing him through a bottle she’d bought for baby girl, Riley.

Comet was having none of it, but nearby Jerseyland Organics came through with a special goat bottle and a supply of bovine colostrum. Meanwhile, about half a dozen others had volunteered to help.

“We had plans A, B, C and D rolling by 9 o’clock Sunday morning,” Enns-Haywood explained.

“It was really touching to have the farming community come forward like that.”

Comet is “doing awesome,” she continued, noting that the kid is probably more of a handful than newborn Riley ever was. “I find him more high-maintenance,” she laughed. Riley and Comet have grown quite close, she added.

Amy the goat came to Fuster Cluck with another goat, Clarisse, who gave birth to three kids on Dec. 13. Comet snuggles with them at night.

The Haywoods said they will plant a tree on his mother’s grave after the spring thaw.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsDairy FarmersFarmingGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?
Next story
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Just Posted

The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament for Feb. 2021 has been cancelled. Port Simpson Strike Force battle the Haida Gwaii team in the 2020 61st ANBT at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament cancelled for Feb. 2021

Future of ANBT tournament in Prince Rupert in jeopardy without tickets sales

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

A design rendering of Canada’s first-ever Tsunami evacuation tower to be built in Haida Gwaii will improve the safety of students and community members in case of a seismic emergency. (image provided by Ministry of Education)
$16.5 million tsunami safety tower and seismic upgrades for Haida Gwaii community

Haida Gwaii will be home to Canada’s first-ever tsunami tower in Masset

Santa was working hard on Dec. 18 making toys, when The Northern View peaked into his workshop. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Santa Claus is coming to town!

Despite a difficult year, the guy in red is still headed to Haida Gwaii

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Years Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Here are the top worst 911 calls of 2020, and who you should call instead

Most Read