BC SPCA offering 50% off rabbit adoption fees in ‘bunanza’ event July 14-23

Brad Pitt is one of the rabbits available for adoption in the BC SPCA’s half-price ‘bunanza’ event, July 14-23. (Contributed photo) Jo is one of the rabbits available for adoption in the BC SPCA’s half-price ‘bunanza’ event, July 14-23. (Contributed photo) Thumper is one of the rabbits available for adoption in the BC SPCA’s half-price ‘bunanza’ event, July 14-23. (Contributed photo) Veloci-rabbit is one of the rabbits available for adoption in the BC SPCA’s half-price ‘bunanza’ event, July 14-23. (Contributed photo)

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a furry friend, now is an excellent time to consider adopting a rabbit from the BC SPCA.

The animal welfare agency is seeing an increase in the number of rabbits coming into its care – including a recent large intake with many pregnant rabbits – and the numbers keep going up.

Currently, 250 rabbits are either in animal centres or with BC SPCA fosters, a release noted.

To help find these rabbits homes and make room for more, the BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off all rabbit adoption fees Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 23.

“The recent large intake of rabbits has definitely made the need to find forever homes more urgent,” said Adrienne McBride, the BC SPCA’s senior director for Community Animal Centres.

“But we have been seeing an increase in rabbits in our care for months now.”

McBride added that some rabbits come into the BC SPCA’s care because guardians adopted two rabbits thinking they were the same sex and suddenly, there are babies.

“All of the rabbits adopted through the BC SPCA are spayed or neutered before they go to their forever homes. It is included in the fee,” she said.

Some rabbits are surrendered because their guardians are moving and their new home doesn’t accept pets.

READ ALSO: Finding pet-friendly rental housing more problematic than ever in Lower Mainland, B.C.

“There is so much to learn about rabbits,” says McBride.

“When they feel safe, they show affection in a number of ways. They nudge you with their nose or circle your feet, and when they are happy and content, they flop. Look at their body language if you want to know how they are feeling. They will tell you if they are upset, alert, or relaxed.”

“Rabbits love to live with other rabbits, so if you have one, now is a great time to give your bun a companion,” McBride continued.

“Just make sure the proper introductions are made.”

See the fabulous, fluffy-tailed friends waiting for you at spca.bc.ca/adopt and check your local SPCA for details on the special rabbit adoption activities in your community.

