A bull elk got up onto the roof of a house in Castlegar. (Karen Wenger)

Behind the photo of the elk on a snow-covered roof

The bull elk spotted on a rooftop was able to get up there by using snow to climb onto the carport.

CASTLEGAR — The bull elk spotted on a Castlegar rooftop was able to get up there by using snow to climb onto the top of the carport, according to the homeowner.

Karen Wenger, who lives on First Avenue down by the river, said the elk has been hanging out in her neighbourhood for about a month, but only ever got up on her roof once.

“Most of the houses down here are built into banks. Our houses are lower in the front than they are in the back, so my carport roof, in the back, is maybe only three feet off the ground and then with the snow there it’s an easy leap for him to get up there,” she said.

From the roof of the carport, the elk was then able to access the roof of the house.

Wenger said the elk has also been helping himself to the shrubs in her backyard.

It’s not the first time she’s seen elk in the neighbourhood, “but we’ve never had one that’s made himself at home like this one.”

The elk was unavailable for comment.

